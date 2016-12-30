  Submit your manuscript via our online submission system  
 
December 2016, Vol. 22, No. 6
 

 

Highlights of this issue
Editorial
Helping Hong Kong Medical Journal and Hong Kong to advance the impact on medical practice
Ignatius TS Yu
Hong Kong Med J 2016 Dec;22(6):524–5
Original Article
Effectiveness of proximal intra-operative salvage Palmaz stent placement for endoleak during endovascular aneurysm repair
Y Law, YC Chan, Stephen WK Cheng
Hong Kong Med J 2016 Dec;22(6):538–45 | Epub 24 Oct 2016
Original Article
Clinical outcome of neoadjuvant chemoradiation in locally advanced rectal cancer at a tertiary hospital
William WK Yeung, Brigette BY Ma, Janet FY Lee, Simon SM Ng, Michael HY Cheung, WM Ho, Maverick WK Tsang, Simon Chu, Daisy CM Lam, Frankie KF Mo
Hong Kong Med J 2016 Dec;22(6):546–55 | Epub 31 Oct 2016
Review Article
A review of the clinical approach to persistent pain following total hip replacement
YF Lam, PK Chan, Henry Fu, CH Yan, KY Chiu
Hong Kong Med J 2016 Dec;22(6):600–7 | Epub 31 Oct 2016
Original Article
Lawrence PL Iu, Connie HY Lai, Michelle CY Fan, Ian YH Wong, Jimmy SM Lai
Hong Kong Med J 2016;22:Epub 30 Dec 2016
Original Article
Winnie Yeo, KO Lam, Ada LY Law, Conrad CY Lee, CL Chiang, KH Au, Frankie KF Mo, TH So, KC Lam, WT Ng, L Li
Hong Kong Med J 2016;22:Epub 14 Dec 2016
Original Article
MY Cheung, Angela WH Ho, SH Wong
Hong Kong Med J 2016;22:Epub 14 Dec 2016
Original Article
YH Ting, HY Tse, WC Lam, KS Chan, TY Leung
Hong Kong Med J 2016;22:Epub 14 Dec 2016
Original Article
HL Lee, WP Yau
Hong Kong Med J 2016;22:Epub 12 Dec 2016
